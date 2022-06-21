Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Drishyam 2' to release on THIS date!

NewsEntertainmentMovies
And the wait is finally over! Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has got a release date.

NEW DELHI: And the wait is finally over! Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has got a release date.

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared that the sequel to hit thriller will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Attention!#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022," he posted.

As soon as the makers unveiled the release date, netizens expressed their excitement about the film.

"Yesssss, I love #Drishyam ... can't wait for #Drishyam2," a social media user commented.

"Omg ... Cant wait for #drishyam2 love it... Best film," another one wrote.

"The way you act in Drishyam was incredible. Waiting for this one," an Instagram user commented.

Tabu, too, shared the update on her Instagram handle.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team will wrap the film shoot today in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

