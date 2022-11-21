Ajay Devgn unveils Bholaa first look, smears ash on his forehead in motion poster

NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn, who has been receiving accolades from all over for his latest crime-thriller 'Drishyam 2' has geared up for the release of his next film. The actor on Monday launched the first motion-poster of his upcoming film 'Bholaa'.

The video shared by Ajay features a shot of him smearing ash on his forehead. This is followed by the title card of the movie which features the word Bholaa with a trident passing through it. Along with the motion poster, the actor announced that its teaser will be dropped on Tuesday, i.e. on November 22.

Speaking of 'Bholaa', the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay mishra, Sanjay Kelkar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. An actio-thriller film, 'Bholaa' is directed by Dharmendra Sharma and produced by Ajay Devgn, SR Prabhu and Shibashish Sarkar.

The film is the official remake of Tamil action-thriller 'Kaithi', which starred Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman in lead roles. In the film, a recently released prisoner races against time to drive poisoned cops to a hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter, while evading criminals chasing him.

'Bholaa' was announced in July this year and is said to be high-actane action and strongly emotional drama.

In the meantime, Ajay and Tabu are enjoying the success of 'Drishyam 2', which has been performing exceptionally well on the Box Office and has collected over Rs 64 crore in the first weekend. The film has been declared a hit by the trade analysts.

