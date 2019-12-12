हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn wraps up Kolkata schedule of 'Maidaan'

Actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the third schedule of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Maidaan" in Kolkata.

Ajay Devgn wraps up Kolkata schedule of &#039;Maidaan&#039;

Kolkata: Actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the third schedule of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Maidaan" in Kolkata.

Sharma's "Maidaan" is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Football star PK Banerjee met Ajay, and shared his knowledge and experiences with the football team.

The team shot at different places around Kolkata and also on the outskirts. The team used to start shooting at 4 a.m. and finished at 5 p.m. each day.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, "Maidaan" will release on November 27, 2020.

Tags:
Ajay DevgnMaidaanBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

English activist Katie Piper praises Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Must Watch

PT19M

Taal Thok Ke: Who is really scared of CAB: Muslims or Opposition?