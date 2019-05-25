Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' has managed to impress the viewers, it seems. The movie has maintainted a steady pace at the Box Office. The film stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Ajay in the lead.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe is steady, despite Hollywood biggie #Aladdin and new Hindi movies taking away substantial screens, shows and footfalls... Should catch speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 64.63 cr. India biz. #DDPD”

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.