close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

de de pyaar de

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De stays steady at Box Office

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s De De Pyaar De stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' has managed to impress the viewers, it seems. The movie has maintainted a steady pace at the Box Office. The film stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Ajay in the lead.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe is steady, despite Hollywood biggie #Aladdin and new Hindi movies taking away substantial screens, shows and footfalls... Should catch speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 64.63 cr. India biz. #DDPD”

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.

 

Tags:
de de pyaar deDe De Pyaar De collectionsDe De Pyaar De box office collectionsAjay DevgnTabuRakul Preet Singh
Next
Story

India's Most Wanted movie review: It looks like a weathered TV show

Must Watch

PT10M4S

CM announces compensation of 4 lakh to kin of Surat fire tragedy victims