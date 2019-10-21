close

Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's first look as unsung warrior Tanhaji is impressive—See inside

Saif will be seen playing Udaybhan Rathod in the historical drama.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The intense-looking Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the unsung warrior Tanhaji. The actor shared his impressive first look on social media recently.

Ajay wrote: MIND that was as sharp as a sword... TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @Tseries @TanhajiFilm

The period drama features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The venture is being helmed by Om Raut and it is based on the life of warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—the founder of Maratha empire.

Ajay will play the titular role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare and Kajol will step into to play Savitri Malusare.

Saif will be seen playing Udaybhan Rathod in the historical drama.

The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

 

