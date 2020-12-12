हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release in October 2021

'Maidaan' is inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s &#039;Maidaan&#039; to release in October 2021
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ajaydevgn

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his upcoming film 'Maidaan' will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. 

The film is inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963.

"‘Maidaan' now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021. #Maidaan2021," Devgn tweeted along with a poster featuring him and others in a retro look. 

 

While shooting will resume in January 2021, portions of the film have already been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. The unit was to start the final schedule when all filming activity had to be stalled owing to Covid-19.

The primary shooting of the film is already 65 per cent completed and the last schedule will now end by April 2021. 

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of 'Badhaai Ho' fame, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maidaanajay devgn maidaanAmit Ravindernath Sharmasports movieBollywood movies
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn commences shoot for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'MayDay'

  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M53S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far