Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 creates milestone with its OTT release

Ajay Devgn, who donned the director's hat for aviation-thriller 'Runway 34', stunned everyone with his exceptional vision. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated film 'Runway 34' has been garnering multiple accolades since its release. The actor who took the director's chair for this aviation thriller has stunned everyone with his exceptional vision. 

Critics and audiences have been raving about the edge-of-the-seat storytelling - with a thrilling first half in the cockpit and an intense courtroom drama in the second half.

The film was recently released on Prime Video and has created a massive stir all over again. The film is breaking records becoming one of the most-watched films on the platform. Released theatrically on April 29, 'Runway 34' is inspired by an incident of a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi in 2015. 

There is a new wave of appreciation conversation about the film discussing Ajay Devgn's nuanced vision and performances of the eclectic star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar amongst others. 

Audiences have another reason to be happy as Ajay Devgn has announced his fourth directorial 'Bholaa' and he will also be seen in 'Thank God', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Maidaan'.

 

