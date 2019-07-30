close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar teams up with Boney Kapoor for AK60

'AK60' is directed by H. Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Ajith Kumar teams up with Boney Kapoor for AK60

Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor have once again teamed up for the upcoming film titled 'AK60'.

Boney took to Twitter on Monday evening to make the announcement.

"A big thank you to the entire unit of `Nerkonda Paarvai` for working towards the August 8 release. Happy to announce that our next `AK60` with Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth and Zee Studios will start with Pooja end August 2019," he tweeted. 

'AK60' is directed by H. Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

This is the second time Ajith has teamed up with Boney Kapoor, husband of late veteran actor Sridevi. 

The two have previously collaborated for "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama "Pink". The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Tags:
Ajith KumarAK60 Boney KapoorNerkonda Paarvai
Next
Story

Govinda rejected James Cameron's Avatar? Actor says he didn't want to shoot in body paint

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner