AK Vs AK: Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor swap houses in this hysterical video - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are poised to entertain their fans with Netflix’s upcoming ‘AK Vs AK’. Promoting the venture, Anil and Anurag swapped houses and the result was hilarious.

In the video Anurag posted on Instagram, Anurag and Anil cannot stop mocking each other and keep taking digs at the other’s career and lifestyle. Entering Anil’s house, Anurag calls the latter a “prehistoric aadmi”. Looking at Anurag’s movies, Anil quips that while other films release on multiplex theatres, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director’s movies release only in his home theatre.

Captioning the video, Anurag wrote, “House Swap. My favourite thing about AK is his personality, charm and intelligence. Of course i mean myself. I talk in third person sometimes.”

Sharing the video Anil wrote, “House Swap. Did this only for the promotion. I left even before they could say pack-up. Could not stand the place any longer! #AKVsAK.”

See the hilarious rib-tickling video here.

Earlier Anurag and Anil’s savage Twitter spat had gone viral. Soon after, Netflix dropped the trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘AK Vs AK’ which has intrigued the audiences since. The actors will be playing themselves in the film.

‘AK Vs AK’ will premiere on December 24. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Boney Kapoor among others.