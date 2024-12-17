Akshay Kumar And Ganesh Acharya Unveil The Trailer Of ‘Pintu Ki Pappi,’ Watch Video

Vidhi Acharya’s V2S Production, is thrilled to announce the trailer launch of their upcoming film, ‘Pintu Ki Pappi.’ The event will be graced by the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar as the guest of honour.

‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ is a full entertainer rom-com-action film that promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance, comedy, and action. Follow the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Pintu, a lovable rogue, as he navigates the ups and downs of love and life. When Pintu's world collides with that of a spirited young woman, chaos and comedy ensue, leading to unexpected twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ganesh Acharya, expressed her excitement and said, "I wanted to make this film, so I convinced Vidhi a lot. I keep trying to make films, from Swami to now. I'm always fighting, and God gives me strength. My wife is my biggest strength.” He also added that, “I didn't have the cast. I always work with newcomers. So, Shushant was struggling. He came to my studio once, twice, thrice and I didn't meet him. I was coming back after Pushpa 2 shoot and as I entered the lift, Shushant showed up and I said this is my hero. When it came to the heroine, we got Jaanyaa Joshi. She's from Delhi. So, this is how the film was made. They worked so hard. If you look at it as a newcomer, the dance, emotions, the actions were amazing.”

Akshay Kumar, the guest of honour, added: “I have come here for this film and for my friend. We have been friends for almost 30 years old. He choreographed his first song with me. He started with me for the first time in Maidan-E-Jung. Today, I am so happy. He must have choreographed about 7-8 thousand of songs in this industry. He has won the national award twice. Once he won for my film as well, for ‘Toilet - EK Prem Katha.’ He is a very good and interesting man. If he has a command, I can never refuse it. For me, this man always comes whenever I have asked him to do something...So congratulations to my friend.”

The film introduces, Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi and Vidhii along with the stellar cast Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Ajay Jadhav, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, Mukteshwar Ojha, and Ganesh Acharya. The film is produced by Vidhi Acharya and written & directed by Shiv Hare, which is set to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates!