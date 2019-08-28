Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal' took the box office by storm the moment it hit theatres. The film, helmed by Jagan Shakti collected a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and became Akshay's biggest opener. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha, 'Mission Mangal' is one of the most successful films of 2019.

The film has now been declared tax free in Maharashtra, owing to its rich content. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “ #MissionMangal declared tax-free [SGST] in #Maharashtra.”

The film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it. It has been produced by R Balki with music by Amit Trivedi.

The film created a mark internationally as well by earning Rs 10.13 crore in the first two days.

It released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House'.