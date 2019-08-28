close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mission Mangal' has now been declared tax free in Maharashtra.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; declared tax-free in Maharashtra
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal' took the box office by storm the moment it hit theatres. The film, helmed by Jagan Shakti collected a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and became Akshay's biggest opener. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha, 'Mission Mangal' is one of the most successful films of 2019.

The film has now been declared tax free in Maharashtra, owing to its rich content. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “ #MissionMangal declared tax-free [SGST] in #Maharashtra.”

The film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it. It has been produced by R Balki with music by Amit Trivedi.

The film created a mark internationally as well by earning Rs 10.13 crore in the first two days.

It released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House'.

Tags:
Mission MangalAkshay KumarVidya Balan
Next
Story

Shailene Woodley joins Robert De Niro, LaBeouf in 'After Exile'

Must Watch

PT8M38S

'Biggest confusion in your politics' says Pak's minister Fawad Hussain over Rahul's clarification