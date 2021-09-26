Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' to hit theatres in Aug 2022

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' has been announced to release on the Independence day weekend, next year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "'RAKSHA BANDHAN' ON 11 AUG 2022... #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend."

This news comes following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinema halls, which were closed down during the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state.

'Raksha Bandhan', helmed by Aanand L Rai, is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. The film went on floors on June 21.

The film has been written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise.

It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. The movie is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.