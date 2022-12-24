Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' to premiere on TV today, deets inside

New Delhi: Director Aanand L Rai’s 2022 work received multiple applause from the audience. The director has 2022 under his belt with stunning deliveries & heart-touching stories. Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar touched hearts. It resonated with a huge audience as it highlighted real-life problems of a brother with 4 sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a new addition to the list of small-town dramas that’s winning hearts all across the nation. It premieres on Television today and we can’t keep calm!

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, ”As Rakshabandhan premieres on television today, I am confident that it will reach a larger scale of audiences, especially in the Hindi belt. I have been extremely honest in portraying the storyline and I hope that the audiences enjoy it as well.”

The film is Directed by Aanand L Rai, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, and written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of Rakshabandhan has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the Lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.