Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi collaborate for 'Driving License' Hindi remake titled 'Selfiee!

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced his next home production film "Selfiee", starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame will direct Selfiee.

In a social media post on Twitter, Johar shared a sneak-peek into the world of "Selfiee" via the title track which features Kumar and Hashmi dancing in the streets.

"Presenting #Selfiee starring two absolutely smashing actors - Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi, directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon!" the 49-year-old producer wrote tagging Sukumaran, besides the star cast.

According to a statement issued by Johar's representative, Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films have joined hands with Sukumaran and producer-distributor Listin Stephen's company Magic Frames -- who are marking their Hindi cinema debut as producers.

Earlier in the day, Kumar (54) announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.
Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what @therealemraan, the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi, 42, also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.

Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie, he said.

The Malayalam original Driving License revolves around a superstar (Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor. Lal Jr directed the film from a script by Sachy.

"Selfiee" will be produced by Kumar's late mother Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Stephen. It is set to hit the cinemas this year but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Principal photography is likely to begin soon. 

 

