Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Selfiee' goes on floors

MUMBAI: The shooting of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Selfiee' has started. On Thursday, producer-filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of the film's clapperboard.

Seeking everyone's wishes, Karan wrote, "It's day 1 for Selfiee. Need all your blessings for this mad adventure ahead for the team. "Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'.

Raj, too, shared the update on his Instagram handle. In his post, he thanked the producers for giving him an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay and Emraan.

He wrote, "As I begin another journey, there are a few people I have to thank! @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 for placing their trust in me one more time and being the best bosses EVER. @akshaykumar for letting me collaborate with him again and being a guiding light. @shashankkhaitan for always being there, absolutely selflessly. @therealemraan for being a part of this journey and placing his belief in the story."

Raj added, "Couple of other important people to be named a bit later. My entire team, my strength, my core. So, so blessed to be doing what I love the most. Let's get this party started, shall we? #Selfiee #Gratitude."Reportedly, Nushratt Bharuccha is also a part of 'Selfiee'.

