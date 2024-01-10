trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708187
Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Dominate 2024 With His Much-Anticipated Blockbuster Pipeline, Deets Inside

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Dominate 2024 With His Much-Anticipated Blockbuster Pipeline, Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, is all set to reign supreme in 2024, as his highly anticipated films, "Welcome to The Jungle," and  "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,"gear up for release, earning a coveted spot on IMDb India's list of most anticipated movies, the excitement is off the roof. 

"Welcome to The Jungle" promises to be a comedy entertainer with a huge ensemble cast,  as they take the Welcome franchise forward. 

In "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role with co-star Tiger Shroff, as two of the biggest action heroes share the screen in this high-octane film. 

And not just that, "Singham Returns" will witness him in a special cameo appearance, adding an unexpected twist to the cop saga. 

Known for his versatility and unmatched energy, Akshay Kumar has a diverse lineup of films ensuring something for every palate.

It’s looking like a promising year as Akshay Kumar takes center stage, and gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic experience in 2024. 

