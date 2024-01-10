Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Dominate 2024 With His Much-Anticipated Blockbuster Pipeline, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, is all set to reign supreme in 2024, as his highly anticipated films, "Welcome to The Jungle," and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,"gear up for release, earning a coveted spot on IMDb India's list of most anticipated movies, the excitement is off the roof.

"Welcome to The Jungle" promises to be a comedy entertainer with a huge ensemble cast, as they take the Welcome franchise forward.

In "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role with co-star Tiger Shroff, as two of the biggest action heroes share the screen in this high-octane film.

And not just that, "Singham Returns" will witness him in a special cameo appearance, adding an unexpected twist to the cop saga.

Known for his versatility and unmatched energy, Akshay Kumar has a diverse lineup of films ensuring something for every palate.

It’s looking like a promising year as Akshay Kumar takes center stage, and gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic experience in 2024.