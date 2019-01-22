Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good News' to clash with Abhishek Bachchan's film this September?

New Delhi: The makers of Anurag Basu upcoming untitled project, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, announced the release date of the film. The dark action comedy is all set to arrive in theatres on September 6, 2019.

However, another big project, 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is releasing on the same day.

'Good News' was originally slated to release on July 19, 2019 but will now release on September 6.

Karan Johar, who is producing the Akshay-Kareena starrer, made the announcement, writing, "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan.” (sic)

The film will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's 'Kambakkht Ishq' and have worked in films like 'Ajnabee', 'Tashan' and 'Bewafaa'.

Filmmakers tend to avoid any unnecessary battles on Box Office and generally shift the release date of their films. Clashes in the release date of two films usually hamper a film's business at the Box Office immensely. Hence, it will be interesting to see if one of the two films shifts its release date to avoid the B.O. clash.

For the unversed, Abhishek has worked with both Akshay and Kareena in the past. While he did 'Ha Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai' and 'Housefull 3' with Akshay, he and Kareena made their film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000.