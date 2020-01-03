Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' puts up 'fantastic' show, earns Rs 127 crore in a week

New Delhi: 'Good Newwz', starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, put up a "fantastic show" one week after its run at the box office. The film which scored a century at the box office on New Year, currently stands at Rs 127.90 crore.

Explaining the box office business of 'Good Newwz', film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "Good Newwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz."

He also said that 'Good Newwz' would add to its number another week as no major film hits the screens as of now. As per Adarsh, Akshay and Kareena's film might cross the Rs 150-crore mark and eyes on scoring a double century.

"With no major film this week, it's advantage Good Newwz for one more week... Should hit Rs 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target Rs 200 cr can be achieved if it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when Tanhaji, Chhapaak and Darbar arrive," he wrote.

Here's how 'Good Newzz' has fared at the box office:

'Good Newwz' is also Akshay Kumar's fourth film of 2019 to score a half-century at the box office in the first week after 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Housefull 4'.

'Good Newwz' opened to mixed reviews on December 27. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

The film was helmed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay.