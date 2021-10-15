हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to release on DIWALI in cinema halls, says 'interval hua khatam' - Watch video

Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali - November 5, 2021, in cinemas and is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif&#039;s Sooryavanshi to release on DIWALI in cinema halls, says &#039;interval hua khatam&#039; - Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi will finally see the light of the day. The high on buzz movie will release on Diwali - November 5, 2021, in cinemas. The actor took to social media and dropped a teaser making this announcement. 

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akki.

Akshay Kumar wrote: Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us.  #BackToCinemas

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarSooryavanshisooryavanshi release dateRohit ShettyRanveer SinghKatrina KaifAjay Devgn
Next
Story

Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh attend muhurat puja of 'Visfot'

Must Watch

PT7M6S

Pakistan upset by the new picture of Kashmir, makes 'target-200' plan to spread terrorism