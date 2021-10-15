Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to release on DIWALI in cinema halls, says 'interval hua khatam' - Watch video

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi will finally see the light of the day. The high on buzz movie will release on Diwali - November 5, 2021, in cinemas. The actor took to social media and dropped a teaser making this announcement.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akki.

Akshay Kumar wrote: Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.