Akshay Kumar on 'Kesari': Battle of Saragarhi should be a part of our syllabus

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of 'Kesari' on the ocassion of Holi. The film will hit the silver screens on March 21 and tells the story of the battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought an army of 10,000 soldiers.

Talking about the film and the battle of Saragarhi, in an exclusive interview to Zee News, Akshay said, “I was upset to know that the Battle of Saragarhi is not a part of the school syllabus. There is no mention of it in our history classes. In Britain, they celebrate the Saragarhi Day but there is no such celebration here. Hence I did this film and I have never heard a story about such bravery. If you Google about Five biggest and best world battles, the third one is ours. The story of Saragarhi should be in our syllabus.”

The actor further added ''There was a film made in English titled '300'. In that, 300 warriors fought with 10,000 persians. I got to know a few days back that it is a fictitious tale. People liked the film a lot. But in our country, 21 soldiers fought and this is no fiction! It is real...My heart swells with pride when I listen to such stories.

'Kesari' also has Parineeti Chopra on board and is helmed by Anurag Singh. The film's songs have already created quite a buzz and fans are excited to watch it in theatres.