Akshay Kumar Announces Housefull 5 Release Date: ‘Five Times the Madness’

The Housefull franchise, known for its side-splitting dialogues and rib-tickling scenes, has become a fan-favourite in India, winning hearts with its comedic genius. Fans of the franchise can now brace themselves for another laughter riot as the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are set to unleash five times the madness in their upcoming film. With a promise to tickle fans’ funny bones yet again, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is set to unveil the fifth installment of this immensely successful franchise. This comedy extravaganza, like the earlier installments, is sure to guarantee a roller-coaster ride of hilarity, entertainment, and non-stop laughter.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the comedy-packed entertainer will see a host of the other Bollywood celebrities. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to illuminate the Diwali season with laughter and joy. With this, Housefull will become the first-ever franchise film in India cinema to have five installments.

Akshay Kumar’s Announcement

Akshay Kumar dropped an Instagram post announcing the release date of his upcoming movie, Housefull 5. He officially launched the poster of the film and captioned it, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Netizens React

Soon after Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Housefull 5, fans’ excitement for the film has been soaring through the roof. In no time, fans chimed in and showered the comment section with love and even suggestions.

Hailing Akshay Kumar, a fan wrote, “Comedy King is back.”

“Akshay Kumar sir Kartik Aaryan ko bhi dal do Housefull 5 mai please it’s request (please take Kartik Aaryan in Housefull 5),” stated another user.

A third user said the first four parts were amazing, and now the wait for the fifth part begins.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Oh My God 2. His other films in the pipeline include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha, Soorarai Pottru, The Great Indian Rescue, Jolly LLB 3 and Hera Pheri 4. He will also be featuring in C. Sankaran Nair’s biopic.