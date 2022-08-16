NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAKSHA BANDHAN

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ continues to struggle on Day 4, collects Rs 28 crores

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' struggles to bring audiences to the theatres. Even after four days, the film has only collected Rs 28 crores in total.

  • 'Raksha Bandhan' struggles at box office
  • The film collected only 7.05 crores on Day 4
  • It has earned around 28 crores in total

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' is having a tough time at the box office. On Day 4, the film was only able to collect only Rs 7.05 crores. This means that daily collections have not even touched double digits in the past four days despite it being a long weekend.  

The box office results have been really surprising considering that it boasts of a stellar cast and crew. The total collections of the film have touched only Rs 28 crores as of now. However, the makers of the film shared a poster on their social media handles, thanking the audiences for overwhelming love and support.  

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 , not hitting double digits even once... Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. India biz.” 

'Raksha Bandhan' is clashing at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is also struggling to bring audiences to the theatre. Total collection of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stood at 37 crores. Thus, both the films were unable to cross the 40 crore mark.  

Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ traces a common man’s struggles to get his sisters married after their parents demise. The film had released in cinema halls on 11th August marking the festival of raksha bandhan. 

Directed by ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame Aanand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, it also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who portray Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film.  

