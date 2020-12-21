हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
atrangi re

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to shoot at Taj Mahal for 'Atrangi Re'

The shooting of Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re' is expected to be wrapped up by December end. 

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to shoot at Taj Mahal for &#039;Atrangi Re&#039;
File photo

AGRA: The leading cast and crew members of Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re' have arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city for the final schedule of the film, which will kickstart on Monday (December 21). 

The film features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and also stars South superstar Dhanush. 'Atrangi Re' is the first collaboration between Aanand Rai and Akshay; where the ace filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in 2013 superhit romantic-drama 'Raanjhanaa'. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in key roles.

The team is currently camped in the national capital and reports stated that Akshay, Dhanush and Sara will shoot a romantic number at popular Taj Mahal today. Actor Akshay Kumar also shared a video of himself from Taj Mahal on Instagram. "Wah Taj!" he wrote in the caption.

The shooting of the film is expected to wrap up by December end. 

Earlier on November 23, Dhanush had shared a  monochromatic picture of himself and wrote that he is shooting in Delhi for the final schedule of ‘Atrangi Re’. 

Speaking of the film, Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen playing a double role, which is a first in her career. The 3-film old actress has travelled to not only south India but several places in the north as well. A few days back, Akshay and Sara were clicked on the sets of the film in Greater Noida and fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the them shooting on the busy streets of the city. 

An AR Rahman musical film, 'Atrangi Re' is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and is written by Himanshu Sharma. The flick will hit the big theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah is also shooting for his film 'The Daughters' in Agra. Actress Ira Dubey, who also features in the film, will be seen essaying the role of Shah's daughter.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
atrangi reAkshay KumarSara Ali KhanDhanushAanand RaiAtrangi re AgraNoida Film City
Next
Story

'Coolie No 1' in theatres? Here is the truth
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M59S

Badi Bahas: Will farmers start communicating with the government?