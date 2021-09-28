Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ might get an OTT release

New Delhi: Since COVID-19 curbs on cinemas have been lifted, numerous Bollywood films have announced their theatrical release dates, including five of Akshay Kumar’s films namely - Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. However, there was no announcement for his movie Atrangi Re. Th film might get an OTT release.

“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now,” Akshay told HT City.

The superstar praised Anand L Rai’s directorial film as fantastic and a fresh story. “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film,” told the 53 years old.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

The ‘Good Newwz’ actor said he has great respect for the OTT medium and at the end wants to select a platform that is best for the film. “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release,” shared Akshay.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming for his upcoming film ‘Cinderella’.