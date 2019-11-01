Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' continues to stay strong at Box Office

New Delhi: One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has once again proved his worth with 'Housefull 4'. The movie has turned out to be a success story with fans thronging the theatres in full swing.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ reincarnation comedy-drama maintains its hold at the box office even post-Diwali holidays. HouseFull4 continues its phenomenal run earning 13.14cr on Thursday (day 7) taking the total collections to 141.31cr.

Housefull 4 continues to woo the audiences especially kids and family across multiplex and single screens.

The comedy-drama is all set to continue its dream run at the Box Office in its second weekend.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Wednesday- 16.35cr

Thursday- 13.14cr

Total collections -141.31cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.