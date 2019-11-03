Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 crosses 4 million in international markets

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's comedy flick Housefull is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. The film has earned over Rs 150 crores at the Indian Box Office and has crossed 4 million in international markets.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#HouseFull4 crosses $ 4 million in Week 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 4.28 million [₹ 30.25 cr]... Key markets...

#USA - #Canada: $ 1.29 mn

#UAE - #GCC: $ 1.26 mn

#UK: $ 495k

#Australia: $ 304k

#NZ - #Fiji: $ 200k

#Overseas #HF4."

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.