Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at Box Office

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Akshay Kumar starrer &#039;Housefull 4&#039; crosses Rs 100 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Housefull 4' has entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. The film by Farhad Samji might have opened to mixed reviews by the critics, Akki's huge fan following has surely made it a hit.

'Housefull 4' has crossed passed 100cr mark in just 5 days with huge earning of 24.04cr on Tuesday (day 5) taking the total collections to 111.82cr.

Being a partial holiday on Tuesday due to Bhai Dooj festivities - Mumbai, Delhi-NCR-UP, Rajasthan, CP, CI territories have contributed majorly on Day5.

All eyes on week one number as 'Housefull 4' continues to maintain its grip at the box office.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Total collections -111.82cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Out of the three movies which hit the screens on Diwali, Akki starrer 'Housefull 4' received the maximum love of the audience and raked in the moolah as well.

 

