Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' enjoys a super second Sunday at Box Office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's recent release 'Housefull 4' has proved to a success story like his previous outings this year. Fans have thronged to the theatres in full swing and it clearly shows on the ticket counters.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ comic caper continues to score double-digit number in its second weekend. Housefull 4 garners 13.12cr on second Sunday (Day10) taking its total collection to 172.58cr.

Akshay Kumar starrer continues to enjoy the patronage of kids and family across plexes and single screens.

Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar’s second-highest grosser and has successfully crossed many blockbusters of 2019.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Wednesday- 16.35cr

Thursday- 13.14cr

Week 1 - 141.31cr

Friday 2 - 8.05cr

Saturday 2 -10.10cr

Sunday 2 - 13.12cr

Total collections -172.58cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.