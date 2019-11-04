Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' enjoys a super second Sunday at Box Office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's recent release 'Housefull 4' has proved to a success story like his previous outings this year. Fans have thronged to the theatres in full swing and it clearly shows on the ticket counters.
Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ comic caper continues to score double-digit number in its second weekend. Housefull 4 garners 13.12cr on second Sunday (Day10) taking its total collection to 172.58cr.
Akshay Kumar starrer continues to enjoy the patronage of kids and family across plexes and single screens.
Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar’s second-highest grosser and has successfully crossed many blockbusters of 2019.
Friday - 19.08cr
Saturday -18.81cr
Sunday- 15.33cr
Monday - 34.56cr
Tuesday- 24.04cr
Wednesday- 16.35cr
Thursday- 13.14cr
Week 1 - 141.31cr
Friday 2 - 8.05cr
Saturday 2 -10.10cr
Sunday 2 - 13.12cr
Total collections -172.58cr
The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.
The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.