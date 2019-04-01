Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari earns Rs 125 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is unstoppable at the Box Office. After becoming one of the highest openers in 2019, the film will soon break the records of Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Kath and 2.0. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2... Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 125.01 cr. India biz."

Adarsh also shared the weekwise collection of the film:

"#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 19.15 cr

Total: ₹ 125.01 cr

Biz has stabilized outside North India [which is doing excellent biz from Day 1]... Should touch/cross ₹ 150 cr, in view of the current trending. India biz."

Kesari features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes.

Kesari also stars Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others in pivotal roles.