Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari gains momentum at Box Office, earns Rs 116.76 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood's action hero Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari is unstoppable at Box Office. The film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and has maintained a strong hold ever since. As per the latest collections report, the film has raked in Rs 116.76 crore.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari picks up momentum on [second] Sat... North India leads, while other circuits are back on track... ₹ 150 cr is within reach, if it continues to trend strongly on subsequent days... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr. Total: ₹ 116.76 cr. India biz."

The film stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes.

Kesari also stars Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others in pivotal roles.