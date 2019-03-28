Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' hits a century at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the most bankable actor around. With his latest release 'Kesari' hitting a century at the Box Office, Akshay has emerged as the original Khiladi of the trade business.

The movie helmed by Anurag Singh and got several accolades for a powerful performance by the actors. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: “#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz... ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9].”

Akki's film has also achieved another feat of becoming the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2019 so far. The movie entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat 7 days.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

The actor plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.