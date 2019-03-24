Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is unstoppable at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari is on a record-breaking spree. After becoming the highest opener of 2019, the film is now unstoppable at the Box Office. As per the latest report, the film has earned over Rs 56 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]... Metros pick up, mass circuits good... Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards... Eyes ₹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 56.51 cr. India biz."

Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari is the story of an army of 21 Sikhs, who fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

In the film, Akshay essays the character of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

'Kesari' stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Both the actors have been paired opposite each other for the first time.

The film is helmed by Anurag Singh and has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh