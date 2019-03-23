Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari witnesses growth at Box Office

New Delhi: After becoming the highest opener of 2019, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has gained momentum at the Box Office. The film has earned over Rs 37 crore on its second day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz."

"#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr], " another tweet read.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari revolves around the historical Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897. Akshay emulates Havildar Ishar Singh on screen, who led a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army against 10,000 Afghan invaders.