Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal' Box Office report

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' is enjoying a great ride at the Box Office. The numbers are increasing at the ticket counters and people have given it a big thumbs up.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 168.48 cr. India biz.”

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the ticket counters.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.