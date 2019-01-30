Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's 'Hera Pheri 3' ready to roll from this date

New Delhi: The crazy, funny and commercially successful franchise of 'Hera Phera' is ready to roll its third part. Yes! There's good news in store for fans, who wanted to see the hilarious trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal back together in 'Hera Pheri 3'.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the makers have decided to set the ball rolling for the movie by this year-end. Quoting a source, the report states that currently the script is being locked with director Indra Kumar working closely with his team of writers. Also, the first-half has been finalised, now the focus is on locking the second-half of the script.

Now, soon after Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' hits the screen on February 22, 2019, the filmmaker will set his calendar only to focus on 'Hera Pheri 3'.

'Hera Pheri 3' was first announced in 2015 by late filmmaker Neeraj Vora.

Hera Pheri starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in lead roles whereas in part II (Phir Hera Pheri) Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen joined the terrific trio. It was released in 2006.

Are you excited for the third instalment?