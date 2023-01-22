Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start filming for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have started shooting for their upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', backed by Pooja Entertainment. The film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Kumar, Shroff and producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani announced the commencement of film's shoot on Instagram. "A film I've been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Adding to my adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff," Kumar wrote.

"And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today," posted Shroff.

Vashu Bhagnani said he is elated to return with his "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" franchise after 25 years. "It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional superstars leading the title," he posted alongside the team's photograph.

The original "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, released in 1998. David Dhawan directed the comedy drama backed by Pooja Entertainment. Jackky Bhagnani said the upcoming movie is their "biggest and most ambitious project".

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year.