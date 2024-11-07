Akshay Kumar To Join Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? Hints Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai: It seems that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 could bring together two of Bollywood’s popular stars, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan. Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, recently hinted at this exciting possibility, sparking major anticipation among fans. While Akshay Kumar originally starred in the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, which became a big hit and established his presence in the franchise.

In an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar was quizzed about bringing Akshay Kumar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, he said, “We’ll see. It all depends on the story. Bringing everyone together only makes sense if there’s a solid story.” When probed about the possibility, he replied,” Yes, obviously. Sure, why not?”

Bringing both stars together could be a huge move for the franchise, combining Akshay’s iconic portrayal from the original with Kartik’s fresh take in the sequel. Fans are already speculating on what kind of storyline could accommodate both characters and how their dynamic would play out on screen. If this collaboration happens, it’s sure to add to the hype and excitingly expand the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been running strong at the box office, the film has earned around Rs 148.50 Cr at the box office.