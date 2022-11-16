topStoriesenglish
SARDAR JASWANT SINGH GILL

Akshay Kumar to play real-life hero Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in Pooja Entertainment's next biopic!

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment’s untitled edge-of-the-seat real life rescue drama is scheduled to release in 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar are all set to bring the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. The superstar is all set to portray the real life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved miners trapped in Coal mine in 1989. Its is India’s first Coal mine Rescue.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi commemorated Late Gill on Twitter on this day. Overwhelmed with the opportunity of playing such an honourable role on the screen, Akshay Kumar expressed his delight, took to his twitter replying, “it’s a story like no other!” 

While sharing about the announcement on their social media handle Vashu Bhagnani retweeted writing: Remembering Late #SardarJaswantSinghGill on this day ,who rescued the lives of miners who were stuck in the coal mines of Raniganj under very difficult circumstances. It is indeed an honour and privilege to showcase his heroic act in our next film

Interestingly, the film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film Rustom.

Pooja Entertainment, one of the biggest and pioneer film production house fronted by producers Vashu Bhagnani ,Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh -The studio has been bankrolling some of the most anticipated projects. Previously given us some amazing films like Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, RHTDM , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Faltu, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many more. 

This Akshay Kumar starrer based on the heroic act of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill is another example of the big-on-quality and high-on-entertainment content the studio hopes to bring audiences.

Pooja Entertainment’s untitled edge-of-the-seat real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.

 

