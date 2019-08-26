Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal crosses 150 crore mark at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's latest flick, Mission Mangal is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on the eleventh day of its release.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

In another set of tweets, Adarsh highlighted the film's overall performance. He wrote, "#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 cr

Total: ₹ 164.61 cr

India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 11

India biz."

'Mission Mangal', helmed by Jagan Shakti, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.