close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal crosses 150 crore mark at the Box Office

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's latest flick, Mission Mangal is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on the eleventh day of its release.

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal crosses 150 crore mark at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's latest flick, Mission Mangal is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on the eleventh day of its release.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz."

In another set of tweets, Adarsh highlighted the film's overall performance. He wrote, "#MissionMangal biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]
Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 cr
Total: ₹ 164.61 cr
India biz.
SUPER-HIT.

#MissionMangal benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 100 cr: Day 5
₹ 150 cr: Day 11
India biz."

'Mission Mangal', helmed by Jagan Shakti, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.

 

Tags:
Mission MangalAkshay KumarVidya BalanTaapsee Pannu
Next
Story

Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah release 'pushed'- Details inside

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Hearing not listed in the SC today on application against Chidambaram's remand