Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to get a sequel ?

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer horror drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa will reportedly get a sequel. However, the star cast and director won't be the same in the sequel. The original film was directed by Priyadarshan but the second part will be directed by Farhad Samji.

“Bhushan wanted to make a part 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji, who will be writing and directing the film. It is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. Once the final script is locked, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities, " Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa also starring Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Joshi is pivotal roles went on to become a massive hit.

In the film, Vidya essayed the role of a woman haunted by a ghost while Akshay played the role of a psychiatrist from the US. The film was released in 2007 and became a huge success.