Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's 'Mission Mangal' gets theatrical release in Hong Kong

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a poster of the `Mission Mangal` film on his social media account as the movie is now up for the theatrical run in Hong Kong.
The 52-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the news with a poster for local viewers and wrote feeling proud: "#MissionMangal is now running with Cantonese subtitles across theatres in HongKong. @balanvidya @taapsee @aslisona @nithyamenen @TheSharmanJoshi @iamkirtikulhari #JaganShakti @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions."
Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the movie has an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.
`Mission Mangal` is a fictional account of ISRO`s Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013. (ANI)