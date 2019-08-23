Akshay Kumar- Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal maintains box office dominance—Check out collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 'Mission Mangal' has been dominating the box office ever since it released on August 15 this year. The film collected a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and became Akshay's biggest opener.

Within just eight days of release, 'Mission Mangal' has collected as much as Rs 128 crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz.”

#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

The film created a mark internationally as well by earning Rs 10.13 crore in first two days.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.