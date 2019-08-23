close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar- Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal maintains box office dominance—Check out collections

'Mission Mangal' stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha among others. It hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.

Akshay Kumar- Vidya Balan&#039;s Mission Mangal maintains box office dominance—Check out collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 'Mission Mangal' has been dominating the box office ever since it released on August 15 this year. The film collected a whopping Rs 29 crore on day one and became Akshay's biggest opener.

Within just eight days of release, 'Mission Mangal' has collected as much as Rs 128 crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz.”

The film created a mark internationally as well by earning Rs 10.13 crore in first two days.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.

Tags:
Mission MangalAkshay KumarVidya BalanTaapsee Pannu
Next
Story

The Angry Birds Movie 2 review: Action-packed, entertaining

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Chidambaram ate home food last night, dressed in clothes from home