Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar wraps Pooja Entertainment's Production No. 41 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh!

The makers of 'Bellbottom' once again joined forces with the Khiladi Kumar for a thrilling entertainer that stars Rakul Preet Singh opposite Akshay Kumar. 

Akshay Kumar wraps Pooja Entertainment&#039;s Production No. 41 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Producer Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment will reunite with superstar Akshay Kumar and Ranjit after 'Bellbottom'. Their second ambitious collaboration is yet-to-be-titled.

The tentative Production No. 41 shooting of Pooja Entertainment and Akki has been wrapped in London. The makers of 'Bellbottom' once again joined forces with the Khiladi Kumar for a thrilling entertainer that stars Rakul Preet Singh opposite Akshay Kumar. 

The actor tweeted: Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!

The jubilant cast and crew took to Twitter to announce the happy news of the wrap with a joyful team picture shot on location. Look closely and you can see the beaming faces of lead stars Akshay and Rakul - producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, as well as director Ranjit M Tewari, Sargun Mehta and the entire team.

Watch this space for more updates.

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarRakul Preet SinghProduction No. 41Pooja EntertainmentBellbottom
