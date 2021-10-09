Akshay Kumar wraps Pooja Entertainment's Production No. 41 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh!

New Delhi: Producer Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment will reunite with superstar Akshay Kumar and Ranjit after 'Bellbottom'. Their second ambitious collaboration is yet-to-be-titled.
The tentative Production No. 41 shooting of Pooja Entertainment and Akki has been wrapped in London. The makers of 'Bellbottom' once again joined forces with the Khiladi Kumar for a thrilling entertainer that stars Rakul Preet Singh opposite Akshay Kumar.
The actor tweeted: Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!
Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love,smiles and fun!@vashubhagnani @Rakulpreet @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @sargun_mehta @aseem_arora pic.twitter.com/vsbyrreGpS
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2021
The jubilant cast and crew took to Twitter to announce the happy news of the wrap with a joyful team picture shot on location. Look closely and you can see the beaming faces of lead stars Akshay and Rakul - producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, as well as director Ranjit M Tewari, Sargun Mehta and the entire team.
Watch this space for more updates.