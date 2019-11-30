Akshay Kumar wraps up 'Sooryavanshi' shoot; shares pic from 'Last Shot, Last Stunt'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for performing his stuns on his own in films and never fails to amuse us. The actor, who is also a martial arts expert, has an ocean of fans and has delivered several blockbusters in his illustrious career.

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is an addition to Shetty's cop-universe that began in the year 2011 with 'Singham'.

'Sooryavanshi' went on floors in May this year and will release in 2020.

After wrapping the shoot of the film, Akshay took to Twitter and shared a pic with Rohit Shetty, captioning it as, “Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi. Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty's Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind, we hope #KatrinaKaif @karanjohar @RelianceEnt@RSPicturez@DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms”

The film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Katrina and Akshay have starred in several super-hit films together and are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. They first shared screen space in 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' back in 2006 and have entertained us with films like 'Namastey London', 'Welcome', 'De Dana Dan' and so on.