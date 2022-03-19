हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey smashes Box Office on Day 1 - Check collections

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was released in cinemas on March 18, 2022!

Akshay Kumar&#039;s Bachchhan Paandey smashes Box Office on Day 1 - Check collections
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's recent outing Bachchhan Paandey has opened up to smashing response from fans all over. The Box Office collections are out and looks like the Khiladi Kumar is ruling the number game once again, breaking the COVID-19 pandemic lul. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Tara Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the numbers. He wrote: #BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz.

Take a look at Box Office collections of other recent releases: 

TOP 4 *DAY 1* - PANDEMIC TIMES…
1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 26.29 cr [#Diwali]
2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon]
3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 12.64 cr [#Christmas]
4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday release]
#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailed also got an overwhelming response. It also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released in cinemas on March 18, 2022!

 

