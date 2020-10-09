Akshay Kumar's explosive 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out, get ready for a horror-comedy drive - Watch

New Delhi: Set aside everything else as Akshay Kumar's much-awaited 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer has been released. The horror-comedy genre looks like a perfect comfort zone for Akki, who is impressive along with the entire supporting cast of the film.

Kiara Advani plays his leading lady in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and Akshay can be seen in a marvellous dual role of a ghost Laxmmi as well as a lover boy. Watch it here:

Akshay Kumar's character transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi is comic and spooky at the same time. Fans are surely going to love this promising entertainer.

In one of the scenes where Akshay is seen as Laxmmi, you will be reminded of Ashutosh Rana's iconic performance from 'Sangharsh'.

Also starring Kiara Advani, 'Laxmmi Bomb' directed by Raghava Lawrence is set to premiere this Diwali, on November 9, 2020.

Disney+ Hotstar presents Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

A few days back 'Laxmmi Bomb' motion poster became the most viewed motion poster. It has crossed 21 Million views (accumulated from all platforms) in less than 24 hours.