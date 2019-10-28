close

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' Box Office collections—Check report card

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Housefull 4' has done a great opening at the Box Office. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hedge in the lead role.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ comic caper HouseFull4 stays steady in pre Diwali weekend earning 15.33cr on day 3 on Diwali puja day (Sunday) taking the total collections to 53.22cr. Being a pre-Diwali period, HouseFull4 has opened to biggest day one of the Housefull franchise.

Audiences are enjoying the crazy funny characters of 'Housefull 4'. As the holiday season begins today HouseFull4 is all set to grow in coming days.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Total collections -53.22cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers unveiled the trailer on September 27 and it received a warm response from the fans.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

 

 

