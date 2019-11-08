close

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' inches closer to enter Rs 200 cr club

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Housefull 4&#039; inches closer to enter Rs 200 cr club

New Delhi: The recently released comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has set the Box Office on fire. Fans have showered it with love as is evident from the huge moolah it made so far and the counting is still on.

The film is now all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios reincarnation comedy has stayed rock steady at the box office on the weekdays of week 2. Akshay Kumar starrer comic caper collects 48.42cr in week 2 taking the total India nett collections to 189.73.

Housefull 4 is all set to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore club in the third weekend.

Week 1 - 141.31cr

Week 2-

Friday 2 - 8.05cr

Saturday 2 -10.10cr

Sunday 2 - 13.12cr

Monday 2 -5.45cr

Tuesday 2 -4.75cr

Wednesday 2 -3.80

Thursday 2 -3.15

Week 2 – 48.42cr

Total India nett collections-189.73cr

The movie is the fourth installment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

 

