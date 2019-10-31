Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Akshay Kumar's recent comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' might have opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the fans have showered their immense love on the love.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ reincarnation comedy Housefull 4 continues it’s phenomenal run at the box office with a massive earning of 16.35cr on Wednesday (day 6) taking the total collections to 128.17cr. It was a working Wednesday without any holiday.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Wednesday- 16.35cr

Total six collections -128.17cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Out of the three movies which hit the screens on Diwali, Akki starrer 'Housefull 4' received the maximum love of the audience and raked in the moolah as well.