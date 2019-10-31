close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' stays steady at Box Office

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Housefull 4&#039; stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Akshay Kumar's recent comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' might have opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the fans have showered their immense love on the love.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ reincarnation comedy Housefull 4 continues it’s phenomenal run at the box office with a massive earning of 16.35cr on Wednesday (day 6) taking the total collections to 128.17cr. It was a working Wednesday without any holiday.

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Wednesday- 16.35cr

Total six collections -128.17cr

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Out of the three movies which hit the screens on Diwali, Akki starrer 'Housefull 4' received the maximum love of the audience and raked in the moolah as well.

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarHousefull 4Kriti Sanonhousefull 4 box office collectionsHousefull 4 collections
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Sadak 2' Ooty schedule

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 31st October 2019