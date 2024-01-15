New Delhi: In 2024, Akshay Kumar is set to grace the silver screen with two eagerly awaited films– "Welcome to The Jungle" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, and a cameo in Singham 3. The anticipation surrounding these releases is palpable, as Akshay gears up for an action packed year.

"Welcome to The Jungle" unfolds as a comedy entertainer, inviting audiences into a world of laughter with its expansive ensemble cast. The film, a continuation of the Welcome franchise, promises an exciting experience and fans can’t wait to see what the third part will unfold.

In "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," Akshay Kumar shares the lead role with co-star Tiger Shroff, offering fans a high-energy action film. The collaboration of these two action heroes is expected to bring an exciting dynamic to the screen making them one of the highly anticipated on-screen duos this year.

Adding a surprising twist to the cop saga, Akshay Kumar makes a special cameo appearance in "Singham Returns." This unexpected element is sure to intrigue fans of the series as he adds his charm to the film.

Known for his versatile performances and boundless energy, Akshay Kumar ensures a diverse lineup of films in 2024. We can’t wait to see what else the actor has in store for us.